BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A major injury, multi-vehicle crash slowed traffic for a couple hours Sunday night along lanes of northbound I-5 south of Gorman.

The crash was reported at around 7:53 p.m. on northbound I-5 just north of Highway 138. according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information.

A motorcyclist and and at least one other vehicle were involved in the crash. A motorcyclist was reported lying in the road. Traffic was briefly stopped for a helicopter to land on the freeway and take a person to a hospital for treatment.

All northbound traffic lanes were reopened by 9 p.m. CHP said.