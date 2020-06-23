Major injuries reported in Northeast Bakersfield collision, says CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that severely injured at least one person Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Bakersfield.

CHP said the crash happened just before noon on Highway 178 just east of Union Avenue.

Multiple vehicles were involved, including one pickup truck and one van with damage, according to the California Highway Patrol website.

The pickup truck has NAPD written on the side, which stands for “New Advances for People with Disabilities.”

17 News also confirmed one of the vehicles belongs to the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter.

We will update this story as we learn more information.