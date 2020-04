BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a two-vehicle crash that severely injured at least one person Saturday evening south of Bakersfield.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page reports the rollover crash involved a truck and a sedan just before 6 p.m. at Buena Vista Boulevard and Adobe Road.

One female in one of the vehicles was unresponsive, according to CHP.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

We will update this story as we learn more information.