BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person suffered major injuries in a vehicle rollover crash near the southbound on-ramp of Interstate 5 in Gorman, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision blocked the slow lane of the southbound I-5 near the Gorman School Road on-ramp, just before 10:30 a.m.

CHP Fort Tejon Sgt. D.C. Williams confirmed the single occupant vehicle-rollover crash was carrying nine dogs. One dog has died, another is hurt and seven did not sustain any injuries.

Animal control is enroute to the scene.

It was not immediately known what caused the collision.

This is a developing story.