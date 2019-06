BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local mail carriers are making a different kind of delivery Saturday to help the hungry.

It’s the annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive.

A bag was supplied to residents in the mail to be filled with healthy, non-perishable food.

The bag is then left near the mailbox and picked up by a letter carrier to take and distribute the donations to local food banks.

The drive has been held on the second Saturday of May since 1993.