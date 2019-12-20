Mail carrier’s key to SW Bakersfield neighborhood mailboxes stolen, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are trying to track down the person who stole a mail carrier’s key in a Southwest Bakersfield neighborhood.

The department says they got a call around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday that a carrier for the US Postal Service was robbed.

The key was stolen in the area of Abigail Way and Bridget Avenue.

There is no description of a suspect and it’s not known if the key has been used to steal any mail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.