Magnitude 6.4 earthquake near Ridgecrest felt in Bakersfield

Items fell of the shelves at a store in Inyokern.

UPDATE 12:37 p.m.: California City police are urging residents to stay off their phones and free up lines for emergency use only.

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 6.4 earthquake Thursday morning left thousands without power, caused several fires and resulted in the evacuation of Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

The quake struck at 10:33 a.m. 11 kilometers southwest of Searles Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt in Bakersfield minutes later. Reports also came in of the quake being felt in Los Angeles, San Diego and Las Vegas.

Kern County firefighters said around 11 a.m. they were handling a couple dozen incidents ranging from structure fires to medical asssistance in and around Ridgecrest. Urban search and rescue teams were also responding.

“Surveys still continue to inspect critical infrastructure including safety of highway passes through area canyons,” firefighters said.

Firefighters later said a survey of Highway 178 through the canyon showed it to be clear.

Shortly before noon, sheriff’s officials said deputies were assisting Ridgecrest police and firefighters, and a helicopter was en route to assess the area.

Supervisor Mick Gleason said he spoke with Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden after the quake. Things on the ground are “OK,” she told him, and emergency response crews from various agencies are conducting building checks and checking for any injuries.

Hundreds of people took to social media in the minutes following the quake.

“Felt that here in Ventura,” wrote Tim Connor on Facebook. “My buddy’s truck was shaking while we were leaning on it.”

“Felt it here in Vegas, pendulum in grandfather clock bouncing off sides, patio sliding door swaying,” wrote Julie Graff Dehner. “Yep, it must have been strong.”

And Sharyl Cox Dennison, a Ridgecrest resident, said, “That was the worst one I have felt.”

That quake was followed by multiple others in the area varying from magnitudes of 2 to plus-4, according to the survey’s website.