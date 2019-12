FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A Fresno native was sentenced in federal court today after being convicted for receiving and distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 29-year-old Forrest Awbrey was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Awbrey was also given a lifetime term of supervised release, during which his access to minors, computers and the internet will be restricted. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.