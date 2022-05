RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake may have woken up some people up early Thursday morning.

It hit east of the Kern-San Bernardino County Line. The U-S Geological Survey says happened at 1:23 a.m., with the epicenter being 11 miles south of Searles Valley, and 15 miles east of Ridgecrest.

The earthquake had a depth of almost two miles.