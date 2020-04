BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled an area Sunday night northeast of Ridgecrest, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit the area at around 8:46 p.m. about 10.5 miles east northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of 9.9 kilometers.

The USGS website shows people reported feeling the shaking in Inyokern, Ridgecrest, and west in Weldon and Walker Basin Creek and Rancheria Creek.