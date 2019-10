BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled an area northeast of Ridgecrest Thursday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to data on the USGS website, the quake struck at 10:34 p.m. and was centered about 12 miles north northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of 7.9 kilometers.

The USGS website listed reports of shaking in Ridgecrest and Trona and as far as Inyokern, Onyx and Lake Isabella.

You can find the latest information on this quake at the USGS website.