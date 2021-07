RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck near Ridgecrest Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Related Content Two years later: A return to Ridgecrest and Trona on anniversary of earthquakes

The earthquake hit at 7:38 p.m. around nine miles east northeast of Ridgecrest. The quake had a depth of 5.9 kilometers, according to USGS.

The earthquake comes exactly two years after two powerful earthquakes and aftershocks struck the Ridgecrest and Trona region in 2019.