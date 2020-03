RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Ridgecrest area around 4 a.m. Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It rattled 8.8 miles Northeast of Ridgecrest, with a depth of 8 km.

This quake comes nine months after two major quakes, magnitude 6.4 and 7.1, shook the area over the Independence Day holiday. On the six-month anniversary of those quakes, KGET revisited the area to highlight the community’s efforts to rebuild. You can view that coverage here.