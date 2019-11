A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook an area east of Ridgecrest Monday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck approximately 18.5 miles east of Ridgecrest at around 4:06 p.m. at a depth of .5 kilometers, according to data from the USGS website.

A shake map on the USGS site shows weak to light shaking intensity in the area and remote areas of the Mojave Desert.

View data on the quake from the USGS at this link.