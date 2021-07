BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Friday night in an area southeast of Bodfish, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 9:58 p.m. in an area in the Pitue Mountains, about 8 miles away data from the USGS showed.

Self reported data showed shaking could be felt in surrounding areas including Lake Isabella, Wofford Heights and Kernville.