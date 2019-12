BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattled an area northeast Ridgecrest Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to data on the USGS website, the quake struck at 3:13 a.m. and was centered about nine miles east northeast of Ridgecrest.

You can find the latest information on this quake at the USGS website.