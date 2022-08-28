BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck Sunday afternoon in area just southeast of Isabella Lake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck in a an area about 2.2 miles southwest of Weldon at around 3:48 p.m. data from USGS showed. The quake was recorded at a depth of 5.5 kilometers.

The USGS received dozens of reports of shaking felt in the surrounding area. Shaking could be felt in areas including Lake Isabella, Bodfish, Kernville and Wofford Heights.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.