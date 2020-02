CASTAIC, Calif. (KGET) – A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook north northwest of Castaic Friday morning just before 6 a.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS located the epicenter on Oak Valley Road near the I-5 in Castaic.

The quake was initially reported as a 3.7-magnitude earthquake but was later downgraded to a 3.5 by USGS.

You can see the latest information on this quake here.