Just days after 29-year-old Nick Tallant was assaulted with a hand axe in Oildale, his father speaks out in search of the assailants. The Kern County Sheriff's Office is still trying to find out who's responsible. He was assaulted early Sunday morning at the corner of Norris Road and Oildale Drive while walking a woman home from a bar . Two assailants tried to steal her purse and Nick Tallant fought back, allowing her to escape. One attacker drew a hatchet and struck Tallant repeatedly, severing multiple arteries. His father remembers the moment he found out.

“For him to still survive is pretty remarkable," said Tim Tallant. “When you hear that one of your kids has been hacked with an ax time after time and left for dead, you can’t breathe.”