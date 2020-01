BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook north northeast of Oildale Wednesday morning just before 5 a.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey

According to USGS, the epicenter is near Seven Sisters Road in Oildale just north of Manor Street and west of North Chester Avenue.

Shaking was reported to be felt in the Bakersfield area.

You can see the latest information on this quake at this link.