BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck early Tuesday morning in an area just southeast of Bodfish, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck in an area 8 miles south east of Bodfish and about 26 miles north of Tehachapi at around 1:15 a.m., according to data from the USGS.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 7 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.