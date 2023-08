KEENE, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Keene, according to the United States Geological Survey.

USGS said the quake happened earlier on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. The epicenter of the quake was just approximately 6.6 miles north of Keene.

The depth of the quake was about 3 kilometers, according to USGS.

No injuries have been reported.