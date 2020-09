SEARLES VALLEY, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit near Ridgecrest this morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the earthquake struck 9.2 miles south southwest of Searles Valley and 10.4 miles east northeast of Ridgecrest at around 7:17 a.m.. The quake had a depth of 7 kilometers.