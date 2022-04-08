BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early Friday morning, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported near Keene, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred around 2:35 a.m. The epicenter was 6.3 miles northeast of Keene, 13.4 miles northwest of Tehachapi, 17.9 miles northeast of Arvin and 21.6 miles east of Lamont.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2 kilometers, or 1.2 miles.

The last earthquake to hit in the Kern County area was a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in February near Santa Paula, Calif.

Before that, several incident and minor incident earthquakes hit Grapevine, Calif., in January.