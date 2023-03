BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in an area southeast of Ridgecrest on Thursday evening, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake registered a magnitude 3.1 at 5:30 p.m., 14.6 miles east southeast of Ridgecrest according to data from the USGS.

USGS data measured the quake struck 9 km beneath the surface.