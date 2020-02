DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa, who was killed this week battling a fire at the Porterville library, will be laid to rest in his hometown of Delano on Tuesday.

The Delano Police Department said a service will begin at 10 a.m. at St Mary’s Church, 916 Lexington St., with a procession afterward to the North Kern cemetery, located at 627 Austin Street. This will be the only public event in Delano to honor Figueroa, according to his family.