BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Last week, we reported on a Bakersfield woman, 28-year-old Amanda Hernandez, wanted for abducting her son from his father. But there's more to the story.

The custody battle between Jakeel Randall and Amanda Hernandez began last year.

"My son is my whole world and all I was trying to do was protect him," Hernandez said.

Their 2-year-old son was in his mom's custody when the couple broke up. But Randall hired an attorney to fight for more time with his son. Hernandez didn't have representation.