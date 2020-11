Two young boys have died in Friday night's DUI crash in San Bernardino that also killed a Bakersfield man, authorities said Sunday.

The children— ages 2 and 4 —succumbed to their injuries in the hospital, where they were taken after the driver of a Ford Mustang sped through a red light and hit the Toyota Camry they were in at around 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.