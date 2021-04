UPDATE (4/15): The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman killed in the crash as 51-year-old Oroville resident Angelena Marie Huffman. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

(4/12): BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) -- A woman died Monday morning when the SUV she was traveling in overturned off Interstate 5 and officers arrested the driver on suspicion of impaired driving.