Tickets are available for what's sure to be a magical and wild night out on the town in Bakersfield.

The Magic Mike "Girls night out" Show is performing at 1933 at 7900 Downing Ave. on April 18. Doors for the show open at 7 p.m.. Showtime is 8 p.m.

If you've seen the movie or are familiar with "Magic Mike," you should know what you're in for. But if you're not, 1993's Facebook page for the show describes it as a "mantastic, sex god, ab party that will drive you absolutely wild."

The show includes dancing from the sculpted dancers along with crowd participation. It's a fully interactive show, the event page says.

General admission is $22 and limited VIP packages are available for $40.

You can buy tickets at this link.