Maggie’s Sunrise Café opens second Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Maggie’s Sunrise Café opened its second Bakersfield location on Monday at 3631 Rosedale Highway near the 99-58 Interchange.

Maggie’s Sunrise Café opened its first location last year in Fashion Plaza in East Bakersfield. It’s an American-style diner with Mexican options, offering dishes such as burgers and steak with eggs, or breakfast burritos and chile verde scrambles.

While the first location only serves breakfast and lunch, the new location will serve dinner as well. The restaurant is open daily from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.