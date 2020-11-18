Maggie’s Sunrise Café announces on Instagram it will remain open for indoor and outdoor services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Tuesday, Maggie’s Sunrise Café took to Instagram to announce they will continue indoor and outdoor dining at both locations, despite Gov. Newsom’s order that moved Kern County back into the purple tier, the most restrictive tier.

According to Blueprint for a Safer Economy website, restaurants are allowed to open for outdoor dining with modifications. Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine said the state gave local business 24 hours to adjust.

“Typically we are given three days to inform our local businesses about the changes from the state they’ve now changed that to a day,” Constantine said.

It’s still unclear how the county will exactly enforce this, but as of now, the Instagram post says they are open for indoor, outdoor, online and to-go services.