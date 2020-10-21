Magdalene Hope announces third annual ‘Tee Off for Hope’ golf tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Magdalene Hope is holding its third annual “Tee Off for Hope” golf tournament on Monday, Nov. 2 at the Stockdale Country Club. The event will be a 4-player scramble tournament with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

According to Magdalene Hope, there will be an opportunity to win a prizes with closest to the pin, longest drive and hole-in-one contests, as well as first, second and third place prizes. A raffle and luncheon will take place immediately following the tournament.



All proceeds directly benefit Magdalene Hope’s Freedom Assistance League and Restoration Ranch Women’s Shelter for their efforts to combat human trafficking in Kern County, according to a news release.

Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite or directly with Magdalene Hope. Call (661) 808-HOPE (4673) for more information.