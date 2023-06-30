BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Kern’s first officials heatwave sets in this festive holiday weekend, cooking in a hot kitchen is not the most desirable activity.

If you don’t feel like breaking a sweat in the kitchen this Fourth of July, Maddie Janssen shares how to make some fresh, delicious time saving recipes dishes this Fourth of July weekend.

Watch the video in the player for a step-by-step tutorial.

Watermelon Arugula salad

Ingredients:

-watermelon

-arugula

-feta

-mint

-shallots

-lemon juice

-apple cider vinegar

-salt

-honey

Directions:

– Mix your vinaigrette: shallots, vinegar, lemon juice, honey, salt.

– Chop watermelon into bite-sized cubes and toss with arugula, feta, chopped mint and vinaigrette.

– Chill in fridge until ready to serve.

Banana Cream dessert:

Ingredients:

-12 oz whipped cream

-1 (14-oz) can sweetened condensed milk

-1 (8-oz) package cream cheese, softened

-2 cups milk

-1 (5-oz) box instant French vanilla pudding mix

-6 to 8 bananas, sliced

-2 bags Chessmen cookies

Directions:

-Line the bottom of a baking dish with 1 bag of cookies; top with sliced bananas.

-In a bowl, combine the milk and pudding mix and blend well.

-Using another bowl, combine the cream cheese and condensed milk together and mix until smooth.

-Fold in whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture. Add the cream cheese mixture to the pudding mixture and stir.

-Pour the mixture over the cookies and bananas. Top with second bag of cookies.