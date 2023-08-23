BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oscar Mayer is giving away a new item that’s been raising eyebrows and laughter in the 17 News studios, and Maddie, Alex and Elaina found out why during Wednesday’s Sunrise newscast.

The limited edition hot dog straw has gained a lot of attention online and comes a year after a viral video showed a baseball fan sipping beer through a hot dog.

Oscar Mayer’s hot dog straw is not an actual hot dog. Instead, it’s made out of soft silicone. The straws are free, and you can order yours on the Oscar Mayer website.

