MADD Kern County raises more than $42,000 in virtual event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s virtual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash raised more than $42,000 for local programs that provide awareness and education on drunken driving, and support victims of DUI-related crashes. This was the seventh year the event was held.

“Our community annually comes together to fight this serious issue in Kern County, to remember the victims of these crimes, and demand change,” said Carla Pearson, victim services specialist for MADD Kern County. During the event, surviving victims of DUI crashes, families and friends of those killed in crashes, law enforcement and more march to raise awareness of the impact of drunken driving has on the community.

Since 2009, there have been at least 4,000 drunken driving arrests annually in Kern, which ranks worst in the state for crashes resulting in injuries, according to a MADD release.