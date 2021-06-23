MADD holding awards ceremony to honor locals’ efforts in stopping DUI crimes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving is honoring locals who do their part in stopping DUI crimes.

MADD Kern County is holding an online award ceremony on Thursday at 10 a.m. to honor more than 30 local law enforcement officers, prosecutors and other community members who keep drunk drivers off the streets. Awards also include Prosecutor of the Year, Top Cop and Community Champion.

“During the pandemic, our country saw an overall increase in fatality rates on our roadways despite fewer vehicles being on our roads. This was due to an increase in risky and impaired driving,” said Carla Pearson, victim services specialist for MADD Kern County. “Even during these trying times, our local officers continued to fight to keep our streets safe. For this, we are thankful and we honor these individuals.”

The ceremony can be viewed at bit.ly/onemaddkern2021 or at MADD California on Facebook and YouTube.