Macy’s launching off-price store inside Bakersfield store this weekend

The exterior of a Macy’s department store is seen at the Landmark Mall on January 5, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia. – Investors hammered retailers early January 5, 2017 as US stocks opened near flat following reports of disappointing holiday sales from department stores Macy’s and Kohl’s. Macy’s slumped 12.8 percent and Kohl’s 17.2 after both reported lower sales in the critical November-December period. Macy’s also said it plans to cut as many as 10,100 jobs in a response to the decline of shopping in stores due to the rise of e-commerce. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Macy’s store in the Valley Plaza Mall is getting an addition.

Macy’s has announced it will open its first Macy’s Backstage store within its Bakersfield store on Saturday. Macy’s Backstage will offer lower prices than the main part of the store on a constantly changing assortment of merchandise.

The selection may include apparel, toys, housewares, home office, cosmetics, handbags and other items, according to Macy’s. Starting this week, customers can expect to find denim, backpacks, seasonal looks, home office décor, face masks and hand sanitizer at the store.

Macy’s said its Bakersfield store will have nearly 12,000 square feet of dedicated space on the third level for the new Macy’s Backstage store.

“As Macy’s expands its assortment from off-price to luxury, we are thrilled to bring Macy’s Backstage into the local community, giving our customers access to the fullness of the Macy’s brand,” said Michael Hersh, Macy’s vice president of off-price. “Our Backstage customers can express their personal style through our rotating assortment of on-trend merchandise at great value in a broad range of categories from home décor to the latest fashion.”

For more information, visit macysbackstage.com.