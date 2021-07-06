Macy’s holding hiring event on July 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Macy’s Bakersfield is participating in a nationwide hiring event on July 15, hoping to hire nearly 3,500 employees across Southern California.

The department store is looking to fill full and part-time positions in a variety of roles. The hiring event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2601 Ming Ave. The company is scheduled to host hiring events at more than 500 Macy’s stores.

Potential hires are encouraged to apply online before attending the event. To submit an application, visit MacysJobs.com.