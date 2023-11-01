BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The M Street Navigation Center is set to host its Warm for Winter Coat Drive from now until January 2024.

The navigation is asking the community for contributions on brand-new coats in sizes Large to four-x-large.

The coat drive will benefit people currently at the navigation center and those who will seek shelter at the navigation center throughout the winter months.

Coat donations can be dropped off at the M Street navigation Center at 2900 M Street from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monetary donations can be made online at the CAPK website.