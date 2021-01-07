M Street Navigation Center stops intake for 2 weeks because of COVID-19 outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The M Street Navigation Center — which works to help local homeless people back on their feet — says they are halting intakes due to the coronavirus surge.

“[The center] placed a short term pause on admitting new residents at M Street for exactly the same reason we want to make sure everyone stays safe at M Street Navigation Center,” James Burger said.

The facility says they are still serving around 60 residents, but severely limited traffic only allowing those with work responsibilities or essential medical appointments to enter or leave the building.

The facility says the decision was made after it learned that five residents were currently infected with the coronavirus. The five have been placed in quarantine.