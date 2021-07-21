M Street Navigation Center seeking volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — M Street Navigation Center is looking for volunteers to hold game and movie nights, assist residents with apartment searching and providing mentoring.

The residents at the low-barrier shelter work on overcoming limited job skills, mental health issues and addiction, said a news release Wednesday from the center.

“Volunteers facilitate activities and provide a sense of community that is vital to residents’ journey of recovery,” the release said. “Interactions with volunteers can give residents the self-esteem and confidence to move past barriers and make their way to self-sufficiency.”

Those interested in volunteering can email Marianela.Rios@capk.org or call 661-501-2603.