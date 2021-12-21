M Street Navigation Center provides holiday meals to residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of the M Street Navigation Center were treated to a holiday meal Tuesday for its second annual Christmas luncheon.

More than 140 meals were served to residents by supporters of the shelter including Bakersfield City Councilmember Andrae Gonzales.

The center provides assistance with mental health and substance abuse counseling, health care and legal and financial education to its residents.

“The staff really enjoys when we get an opportunity to celebrate with our residents,” M Street Navigation Center community director Rebecca Moreno said. “Every day is just working on the day-to-day stuff. Working on their appointments, their documents, working on their housing, so we don’t always get that opportunity to celebrate and let them know we appreciate them as well.”

Volunteers were on hand to serve food to the residents.