BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Friday an uptick of COVID-19 cases was detected at the M Street Navigation Center and by Monday, officials decided to close its doors to new clients.

The navigation center has a capacity of 147 people and 38 have tested positive for COVID-19, including 7 employees, according to officials.

“Well, we’ve taken some immediate measures.” said Louis Gill, Chief Executive Officer of CAPK, “So, first and foremost, as people have been testing positive, on the advice of public health officials, we are placing them in hotel rooms for quarantine. And then we’re testing the entire group of individuals and staff that are with us on campus. Secondly, we have isolated the campus, so we’re no longer allowing visitors in, there’s no in and out.”

The Kern County Public Health Department says upticks around the summer months are common and have been happening in past years.

Noting this year showed lower numbers of positive cases than years past. Dr. Glenn Goldis says the situation is controlled for now in Kern.

“At the moment while there are reports across the country of increased episodes of COVID and increase in hospitalizations due to COVID, we’ve not yet seen a tremendous impact here in Kern.” said Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer at Kern Medical.

Dr. Goldis says the California Department of Public Health has not announced any new guidelines to follow.

The recommendation stands at five days of isolation for anyone presenting COVID-19 symptoms.

The M Street Navigation Center is sticking to those guidelines.

“Individuals will be returning on Monday, as well as we will begin to receive new clients again. Intakes are what we call them, again on Monday,” said Louis Gill.

Kern Medical recommends people get their boosters, especially if they’re in a higher-risk group, as new and old COVID-19 strains could still infect people.