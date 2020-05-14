M Street Navigation Center opens Thursday offering services to homeless population

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s latest resource to get people off the streets and back on their feet opens Thursday.

The M Street Navigation Center in Bakersfield will open its doors at 2900 M St. to the local homeless population.

The Community Action Partnership of Kern will manage the facility with the goal of moving people quickly off the streets, into services and on to a better life.

“This is a small piece of the puzzle to help alleviate homelessness in the community,” CAPK CEO Jeremy Tobias said. “It doesn’t solve all the problemsbut its an important part of making that a reality for bakersfield and Kern County.”

The center can host 150 people at full capacity, it will limit how many people live ther because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The county reported a 95% increae in its homeless population since 2017.

