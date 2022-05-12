BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The M Street Navigation Center is asking for the community’s help as they collect new clothing items.

Shelter staff said unhoused individuals often come to the shelter with just the clothes on their back. More times than not, they have been wearing the same clothing for weeks or even months.

M Street said the healing of past trauma starts with a clean slate, and clean clothing is a big part of that.

The shelter is asking for unisex clothing items such as T-shirts, sweatpants, socks and men’s and women’s underwear.

Donations can be dropped off at the M Street Navigation Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monetary donations are also being accepted.