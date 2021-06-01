M Street Navigation Center in need of clothing donations for new and existing residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The M Street Navigation Center says it is in need of clothing donations for new and existing residents. 

The center says it specifically needs donations of men’s underwear sizes XL-5X, women’s underwear, sports bras of all sizes, unisex socks, slippers and flip flops. Donations can be dropped off at the center, located at 2900 M St., Fridays between 1-5 p.m.

Adult men and women who reside at the shelter receive assistance with mental and physical health issues, employment, housing and more.

