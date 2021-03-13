M Street Navigation Center holding art supply drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The M Street Navigation Center has kicked off a Heart for Art supply drive.

Through April 30, the center is asking the community for donations of materials such as sketch pads, colored pens/pencils, paints and adult coloring books that residents at the center can use to express themselves.

The center says items such as word search and crossword puzzle books are also being accepted.

“Your donation will provide (residents) with positive ways of self-expression which, in turn, will support healing and the self-esteem needed for them to move in the direction of self-sufficiency,” the center said.

The M Street Navigation Center is a low-barrier shelter for people experiencing homelessness and is operated through a partnership between Kern County and the Community Action Partnership of Kern.

Donations may be dropped off at the shelter, located at 2900 M Street, on Fridays between 1-5 p.m. For more information about the center, click here.