M Street Navigation Center holding a health and hygiene drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many people who go to the M Street Navigation Center have been without a home and depending on the person, that time varies. That is why the navigation center is holding a health and hygiene drive to provide necessary products to its residents.

The navigation center is asking the community to come together and donate common hygiene items for its residents starting today through the end of April.

The following items are needed:

Shampoo and conditioner

Toothpaste and toothbrushes

Deodorant

Socks

Monetary donations will also be excepted and can be given by going to the M Street Navigation Center’s website and clicking the “Hygiene Help” button.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter located at 2900 M Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, you can call 661-501-2603 or contact Marianela Rios at Marianela.Rios@capk.org.