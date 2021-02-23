M Street Navigation Center has helped with permanent housing for 41 people, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the eight months since it opened, the M Street Navigation Center has provided services for the homeless including 41 placements into permanent housing, medical and mental health care services, showers and meals, according to information to be presented to the Board of Supervisors.

Additionally, the center has led to participation in Bakersfield College’s Project HireUp, which supports students who are homeless, and an ability to experience the holidays through community support, according to the presentation that was expected to be given Tuesday.